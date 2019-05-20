BNP is being run by hired leadership: Hasan

DHAKA, May 20, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said BNP is being run by ‘hired leadership’, observing that now BNP’s leadership is not under the control of its leader Khaleda Zia and her convicted fugitive son Tarique Rahman.

“BNP was run by hired leadership in the past. In fact, BNP handed over its leadership to Dr Kamal Hossain through forming Jatiya Oikyafront, which still continues. Now BNP has to decide whether it would hire new leadership or not,” he told reporters at the Secretariat here.

Replying to a question over the media report on Colonel (retd) Oli Ahmed’s interest to lead the BNP-led 20-party alliance, Hasan said Tarique is a convicted fugitive and that is why it would not be easy for him to lead BNP staying outside the country.

Noting that BNP got isolated from the people due to its many wrong decisions, he said today the party is in a poor state because of its continuous political mistakes.

The information minister said firstly BNP leaders were in dilemma in joining the 10th general elections and then the party did not participate in the polls.

But, he said, BNP participated in the 11th general election without preparation and carried out a nomination trade from London.

Hasan, also the Awami League Publicity and Publication Secretary, said as BNP is now in poor condition, leaders of other parties do not show courage to be hired in the party.

About the illness of BNP leader Khaleda Zia, he said: “She got wound in her tongue while taking food. I have already talked to the doctors of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital. They informed me that she would be okay soon”.

Responding to another question, Hasan said Khaleda was convicted in a court and the trials of other cases filed against her have been lingered by her lawyers seeking time in court again and again.