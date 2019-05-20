Japan to continue cooperation for Bangladesh’s development: ambassador

Dhaka, May 20, 2019 (BSS) – Japan has expressed firm commitment to continue its cooperation for the economic development of Bangladesh.

“Japan will continue its cooperation to Bangladesh’s economic development including for the improvement of Matharbari Power Plant Project (in Maheshkhali Upazila of Cox’s Bazar District in south-eastern Bangladesh), ” said Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Hiroyasu Izumi while paying a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganobhaban here.

PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the call on.

The Japanese envoy informed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that an 41th Official Development Assistance (ODA) agreement of USD 2.5 billion will be signed during her upcoming visit to Japan, he said, adding, “It will be 35 percent increased from the last year.”

He also said that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is eagerly waiting to receive his Bangladeshi counterpart in Japan while the premier also expressed her desire to meet the Japanese prime minister.

Congratulating the premier for re-election in the last parliamentary election, Hiroyasu Izumi said that the next five years will be very much important for Bangladesh and the economy of the country will take off for further development.

The Japanese Ambassador apprised the progress of the coal-fired 1200 MW Matarbari Power Plant project in Maheshkhali Upazila of Cox’s Bazar District.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, “Japan is a great friend of Bangladesh and recalled the contribution of Japan in the economic development of the country.”

She also recalled the cooperation of Japan to construct Rupsha Bridge. Principal Secretary M Nojibur Rahman, Principal Coordinator on SDG Affairs of Prime Minister’s office Md Abul Kalam Azad and PMO Secretary Sajjadul Hassan were present during the call on.