Zaman Niketa gets AL ticket for Bogura-6 by-poll

DHAKA, May 19, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Awami League today nominated SMT Zaman Niketa to contest the Bogura-6 parliamentary by-election slated for June 24.

The nomination was finalized at a joint meeting of the Awami League Parliamentary Nomination Board (ALPNB) and Local Government Nomination Board (LGNB) held at Ganabhaban, the official residence of the Prime Minister, this afternoon.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting.

“The meeting unanimously nominated SMT Zaman Niketa to contest the Bogura-6 by-poll,” an Awami League press release signed by its Office Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap said.

The seat was declared vacant after MP-elect BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir did not take oath. The Election Commission (EC) on May 8 declared the schedule of the by-poll of Bogura-6 constituency.

EC Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed announced the schedule at the commission office in Agargaon.

He said May 23 is the last day to submit nomination papers and the last day of withdrawing nomination paper is June 3. The nomination papers would be scrutinized on May 27.

The symbols will be allocated to the candidates on June 4.

The EC has a constitutional obligation to hold any parliamentary by-polls within 90 days after the constituency concerned falls vacant.

The AL Local Government Nomination Board also finalised the nomination of the party candidates in the chairmen post in 16 upazilas, the release said.

The candidates are Md Ashraful Alam Sarkar (Sundarganj in Gaibandha), Asaduzzaman Asad (Naldanga in Natore), Abdul Matin Chowdhury (Kamarkhand in Sirajganj), Rezbi-ul-Kabir (Taltoli in Barguna), Delwar Hossain (Rangabali in Patuakhali), Rina Parveen (Gazipur Sadar), MA Rashid (Bandar in Narayanganj), Kajal Krishna Dey (Madaripur Sadar), Kazi Saiful Islam (Kalukhali in Rajbari), Md Shafiqul Islam Jinnah (Nakla in Sherpur), Abdur Rashid Talukdar Iqbal (Shayestaganj in Habiganj), Tanveer Bhuiyan (Bijoynagar in Brahmmanbaria), Md Sirajul Islam (Bancharampur in Brahmmanbaria), Aminul Islam (Comilla Adarsha Sadar), Golam Sarwar (Comilla Sadar South) and AKM Shamsuddin (Noakhali Sadar). Elections to 16 upazila parishads will be held on June 18 in the fifth and final phase of the countrywide upazila election.

The EC on May 9 published gazette declaring the election schedule.

The deadline for submission of nomination paper is May 21 while the date for scrutinising nomination papers is May 23 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is May 30.

The polls will be held against three posts – chairman, vice-chairman and female vice-chairman – in each upazila.