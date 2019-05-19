JS body adopts ‘Bangladesh Film and Television Institute (Amendment) Bill’

DHAKA, May 19, 2019 (BSS)-Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Information in its second meeting today adopted unanimously the amendments made on “Bangladesh Film and Television Institute (Amendment) Bill, 2019” by No. 1 Sub-Committee.

Chairman of the standing committee Hasanul Haq Inu presided over the meeting while its members information minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Golam Mohammad Quader, Kazi Keramat Ali, Muhammad Shafiqur Rahman, Akbar Hossain Pathan (Faruque) and Khandaker Mamata Hena Lovely were present, said a press release of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS).

At the outset of the meeting, the sub-committee presented its report after scrutinizing the bill.

The meeting suggested inclusion of the amendments in the main bill.