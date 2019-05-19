72nd World Health Assembly starts tomorrow

by Dilara Hossain
DHAKA, May 19, 2019 (BSS) – The 72nd World Health Assembly is going to
start tomorrow with an aim to overcome barriers to ensure universal health
coverage of the mankind across the world.
Swiss President Ueli Maurer will inaugurate the World Health Assembly at
the UN building in Geneva, Switzerland.
The eight-day event will see appointment of the Committee on Credentials,
election of the President, five Vice-Presidents, Chairmen of the main
committees, and establishment of the general committee.
The agenda and allocation of items to the main committees were also
adopted in the session.
Report of the Executive Board in its 143rd and 144th sessions will also be
placed during the event.
Starting on May 20, the grand event will go on till May 28.
Heads of different member states and governments along with health
ministers and officials concerned will take part in the assembly.
Bangladesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque is scheduled to
address plenary session, on SDG side event, nutrition side event, scaling up
nutrition side event, among other sessions.
A committee will be formed at the opening session to conduct the eight-day
assembly.
World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom
Ghebreyesus will deliver the main speech at the assembly.
Later, representatives from member countries will highlight the condition
of the health sector of respective countries.
On the first day, participants will discuss ways to implement health
protection programmes in all the member countries.
The World Health Assembly is the decision-making body of WHO. It is
attended by delegations from all WHO member states and focuses on a specific
health agenda prepared by the Executive Board.
The main functions of the World Health Assembly are to determine the
policies of the Organization, appoint the director-general, supervise
financial policies, and review and approve the proposed programme budget.
The Health Assembly is held annually in Geneva, Switzerland.