72nd World Health Assembly starts tomorrow

by Dilara Hossain

DHAKA, May 19, 2019 (BSS) – The 72nd World Health Assembly is going to

start tomorrow with an aim to overcome barriers to ensure universal health

coverage of the mankind across the world.

Swiss President Ueli Maurer will inaugurate the World Health Assembly at

the UN building in Geneva, Switzerland.

The eight-day event will see appointment of the Committee on Credentials,

election of the President, five Vice-Presidents, Chairmen of the main

committees, and establishment of the general committee.

The agenda and allocation of items to the main committees were also

adopted in the session.

Report of the Executive Board in its 143rd and 144th sessions will also be

placed during the event.

Starting on May 20, the grand event will go on till May 28.

Heads of different member states and governments along with health

ministers and officials concerned will take part in the assembly.

Bangladesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque is scheduled to

address plenary session, on SDG side event, nutrition side event, scaling up

nutrition side event, among other sessions.

A committee will be formed at the opening session to conduct the eight-day

assembly.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom

Ghebreyesus will deliver the main speech at the assembly.

Later, representatives from member countries will highlight the condition

of the health sector of respective countries.

On the first day, participants will discuss ways to implement health

protection programmes in all the member countries.

The World Health Assembly is the decision-making body of WHO. It is

attended by delegations from all WHO member states and focuses on a specific

health agenda prepared by the Executive Board.

The main functions of the World Health Assembly are to determine the

policies of the Organization, appoint the director-general, supervise

financial policies, and review and approve the proposed programme budget.

The Health Assembly is held annually in Geneva, Switzerland.