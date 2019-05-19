Rain likely at many places of the country

DHAKA, May 19, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

predicted rain in many parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing

at 9 am today.

“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is

likely to occur at a few places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at

one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal and

Chattogram divisions”, said a met office bulletin issued here this morning.

The mild to moderate heat wave which is sweeping over Khulna and Rajshahi

divisions and the regions of Faridpur, Madaripur, may continue, it said.

The day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country, the

bulletin added.

The highest temperature on Saturday was recorded 39.2 degrees Celsius in

Jashore while today’s minimum temperature was 20 degrees Celsius in Sylhet.

The sun sets at 6:36pm today and rises at 5:14am tomorrow in the capital.