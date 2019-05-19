UDP project improves 53,000 Rajshahi slum people’s life

RAJSHAHI, May 19, 2019 (BSS) – Around 53,000 people from 12,500 households
living in different slum areas in the city improved their lives and
livelihood conditions by getting different facilities from a project taken
for reducing their multi-dimensional poverty and deprivation.
Non government organisation Brac has been implementing the project in
association with Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) to engage multi-sectoral
partners to create employment opportunities for the urban poor people, and
improve their living and livelihood conditions and realise basic rights.
The information was found from a review meeting of the project titled
‘Urban Development Programme (UDP)’ held at RCC city bhaban office in
Rajshahi yesterday afternoon.
Director General of NGO Bureau Abdus Salam reviewed the progress of the
project.
RCC Panel Mayor Shariful Islam Babu, Chief Executive Officer Shawgatul
Alam, Secretary Rejaul Karim, Chief Engineer Ashraful Haque and its Executive
Engineer Nur Islam Tusser, Chief Revenue Officer Shahana Akhter Jahan and
Chief Conservancy Officer Sheikh Mamun were present on the occasion.
Brac Regional Coordinator of UDP Farjana Parveen told the meeting that
17,500 youths, including around 13,000 females aged from 15 to 29 are getting
necessary knowledge through need-based promotional activities under the
project.
Slum dwellers are getting safe drinking water, sanitation, housing and
education facilities and their living and livelihood conditions are
ultimately improving, she informed.
Some 3,000 youths are being imparted either three or six-month need-based
vocational and technical training, she said.
Farzana Parveen said the programme intends to promote socio-economic
empowerment of the beneficiary people.
Engineer Nur Islam told the meeting that RCC has provided housing support
to more than 200 low-income families in 47 settlements in 25 wards out of
total 30 in the metropolis under its Community Housing Fund as around Tk 32.5
million have been distributed as housing loans from the fund.
Speaking on the occasion, Abdus Salam focused on stronger collaboration
between the government and non-governmental organisations and involving the
public representatives concerned and other relevant stakeholders to promote
urban plans for people living in urban poor areas.