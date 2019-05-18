Shirin urges youths to acquire knowledge on information technology

PIRGANJ, May 18, 2019 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today urged the young generation to acquire knowledge on information technology and technical education.

“To survive in the current competitive world, the youths have to acquire knowledge on information technology and technical education,” she told a discussion at Upazila Parishad auditorium here.

With Upazila Nirbahi Officer TMA Momin in the chair, the programme was, also addressed, among others, by Pirganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Noor Mohammad Mondal, Municipal Mayor Abu Saleh Md Tajimul Islam Shamim, Upazila Parishad Vice Chairman Shafiur Rahman Milon Mondal and Women Vice Chairman Rowshan Ara Alam Rina.