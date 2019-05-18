Dr Hasan hosts Iftar for journalists, eminent citizens in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, May 18, 2019 (BSS)- Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today hosted an Iftar party in honour of journalists and distinguished citizens at a community center in the city.

Fazle Karim Chowdhury, MP, Mustafizur Rahman, MP, Divisional Commissioner Abdul Mannan, Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mahbubur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ilias Hossain, Editors of different dailies including the daily Azadi M A Malek, Daily Purbokone Dr Ramij Uddin Chowdhury and Daily Suprobhat Bangladesh Rusho Mahmud, Chattogram Press Club President Ali Abbas, General Secretary Chowdhury Farid, Superintendent of Chattogram district police Nur-E-Alam Mina, General secretaries of Chattogram north and south districts Awami League M A Salam and Mofizur Rahman respectively, senior journalists of print and electronic media attended the Iftar party.

Before Iftar, Professor Dr Giash Uddin Talukder spoke on significance of the Holy Ramadan and conducted prayer for continued peace and progress of the nation.