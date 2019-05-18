‘Call for curbing passport related corruption’

RAJSHAHI, May 18, 2019 (BSS)- Secretary of Security Service Division of Home Ministry Md Shahiduzzaman today urged all officials and staff concerned to curb passport related corruption for welfare of the public.

He said getting passport is the right of people so all the passport related corruption must be eliminated. Tyranny of the middlemen must also be stopped at once.

“We are committed to bring transparency and accountability in the passport sector,” he further asserted while talking to newsmen after visiting the Rajshahi Divisional Visa and Passport office.

Shahiduzzaman said printing date of the passport will be printed side by side with its tenure and issuing date which will reduce harassment of the passport receivers.

He said stern action would be taken against those who will be found guilty in taking bribe in the name of issuing passport.

Shahiduzzaman also urged all officials and others concerned to perform their duties with utmost sincerity and honesty for issuing passport.

The Secretary said the country has been marching forward in various fields and passport will also not lag behind. “We have started working to this end,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi SM Abdul Kader and Assistant Director of the office Hafizur Rahman accompanied the secretary during the visit.