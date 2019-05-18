Listed yaba trader killed in gunfight with police in Teknaf

COX’S BAZAR, May 18, 2019 (BSS) – Listed yaba trader of the district Mohammad Ibrahim was killed in gunfight with police here last night.

Police said Mohammad Ibrahim, 32, son of Nurul Amin of Mistripara, was killed at 11.30pm.

OC of Teknaf Model Thana Pradip Kumar Das said they went for recovering yaba at Shahporirdip in Teknaf upazila based-on the confessional statement of Mohammad Ibrahim.

But, accomplices of Ibrahim fired on police injuring a number of police.

In defence police responded with counter fire. At one stage, drug peddlers retreated, but Ibrahim was found with bullet injury.

Ibrahim was brought to Teknaf Upazila Hospital but on-duty doctor declared him dead.