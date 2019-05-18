Call for reaching digital facilities to everyone

RANGPUR, May 18, 2019 (BSS) – Speakers at a seminar today called for

reaching digital facilities to everyone using the existing telecommunication

system and information technology to transform Bangladesh into a digital

country by 2021.

They made the call at the post-rally seminar arranged at conference room of

the Deputy Commissioner in observance of the World Telecommunication and

Information Society Day (WTISD)-2019 with the theme of “Bridging the

Standardization Gap”.

Earlier, the district administration with Posts and Telecommunications

Division and Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Ltd (BTCL) brought out a

rally on the streets with participations of officials, employees, students,

youths and civil society members.

Different competitions were arranged for students on digitisation,

telecommunication system and information technology on the occasion and

prizes were districted among the winners.

With Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Syed Enamul Kabir in the

chair, Acting Deputy Commissioner Ruhul Amin Mian attended the seminar as the

chief guest.

Rangpur Regional Manager of BTCL Md Azizul Islam and Rangpur Divisional

Deputy Post Master General Pradip Kumar delivered their presentations as

special guests.

Junior Assistant Manager of BTCL at its Rangpur regional office Gawaherul

Islam delivered keynote presentation in the seminar.

Officials of BTCL, Posts and Telecommunications Division, Social Service

Department and different other government departments and digital service

providing organisations participated in the open discussion session at the

seminar.

The speakers said it is the high time to ensure international standard

telecommunication and information technology services for common people to

build a digital country by 2021 to pave the way for building a developed

Bangladesh.

The chief guest said Bangladesh is effectively reaching government services

to all people making Digital Bangladesh a reality by using its own satellite

‘Bangabandhu Satellite-1’ on way to build a developed Bangladesh by 2041

next.