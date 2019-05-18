Call for reaching digital facilities to everyone

RANGPUR, May 18, 2019 (BSS) – Speakers at a seminar today called for
reaching digital facilities to everyone using the existing telecommunication
system and information technology to transform Bangladesh into a digital
country by 2021.
They made the call at the post-rally seminar arranged at conference room of
the Deputy Commissioner in observance of the World Telecommunication and
Information Society Day (WTISD)-2019 with the theme of “Bridging the
Standardization Gap”.
Earlier, the district administration with Posts and Telecommunications
Division and Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Ltd (BTCL) brought out a
rally on the streets with participations of officials, employees, students,
youths and civil society members.
Different competitions were arranged for students on digitisation,
telecommunication system and information technology on the occasion and
prizes were districted among the winners.
With Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Syed Enamul Kabir in the
chair, Acting Deputy Commissioner Ruhul Amin Mian attended the seminar as the
chief guest.
Rangpur Regional Manager of BTCL Md Azizul Islam and Rangpur Divisional
Deputy Post Master General Pradip Kumar delivered their presentations as
special guests.
Junior Assistant Manager of BTCL at its Rangpur regional office Gawaherul
Islam delivered keynote presentation in the seminar.
Officials of BTCL, Posts and Telecommunications Division, Social Service
Department and different other government departments and digital service
providing organisations participated in the open discussion session at the
seminar.
The speakers said it is the high time to ensure international standard
telecommunication and information technology services for common people to
build a digital country by 2021 to pave the way for building a developed
Bangladesh.
The chief guest said Bangladesh is effectively reaching government services
to all people making Digital Bangladesh a reality by using its own satellite
‘Bangabandhu Satellite-1’ on way to build a developed Bangladesh by 2041
next.