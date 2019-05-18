Setting up of science and technology university in Sunamganj underway

SUNAMGANJ, May 18, 2019 (BSS) – The official process for setting up a science and technology university in Sunamganj is underway as the government has taken decision for establishing science and technology university in each district of the country.

While talking to BSS, Planning Minister MA Mannan said all necessary official works including formulation of an independent law will be completed before next budget session. After announcement of establishing science and technology university, the planning minister has intensified his efforts for setting up a science and technology university in Sunamganj district.

“It is my dream for set up a science and technology university in Sunamganj…. meritorious students in haor region will get opportunities of technology-based higher education after starting academic activities of the university,” Mannan added.

Shyamal Roy, a businessman, said works of the project on setting up a science and technology university started since the month of January last year.

The education ministry sources said all official formalities are under process and draft law for setting up of the university will be sent to the law ministry after completing scrutiny. Afterward, the draft law will be placed at the Jatiya Sangsad.