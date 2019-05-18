Speaker greets cricketers for clinching tri-series trophy

DHAKA, May 18, 2019 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin

Chaudhury today congratulated the national cricket team for clinching the

tri-series trophy in Ireland.

In a felicitation message, she said just ahead of the upcoming World Cup,

the victory against the West Indies in the tri-series will boost the

confidence of Bangladesh cricket team to play better cricket in the future.

The Tigers won their maiden trophy in the tri-series and multi-nation

tournaments as they beat the West Indies by five wickets at Malahide in

Dublin on Friday.

Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah, Chief Whip of Jatiya Sangsad Noor-e-Alam

Chowdhury, Deputy Leader of the Parliament Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury, Finance

Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud also

greeted the Bangladesh cricket team.