Speaker greets cricketers for clinching tri-series trophy

DHAKA, May 18, 2019 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin
Chaudhury today congratulated the national cricket team for clinching the
tri-series trophy in Ireland.
In a felicitation message, she said just ahead of the upcoming World Cup,
the victory against the West Indies in the tri-series will boost the
confidence of Bangladesh cricket team to play better cricket in the future.
The Tigers won their maiden trophy in the tri-series and multi-nation
tournaments as they beat the West Indies by five wickets at Malahide in
Dublin on Friday.
Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah, Chief Whip of Jatiya Sangsad Noor-e-Alam
Chowdhury, Deputy Leader of the Parliament Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury, Finance
Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud also
greeted the Bangladesh cricket team.