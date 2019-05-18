Rain likely in many parts of the country

DHAKA, May 18, 2019 (BSS) – Rain accompanied by temporary squally wind may

occur in many parts of the country in the next 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

“Rain or thunder showers, accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind,

is likely to occur at a few places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and

at one or two places over Rangpur, Dhaka and Chattogram divisions,” said a

Met office bulletin issued this morning here.

However, the ongoing mild heat wave sweeping over Khulna division and the

regions of Tangail, Faridpur, Madaripur, Rajshahi and Pabna may continue, the

bulletin said.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere

over the country.

The Met office predicted that day and night temperature may remain nearly

unchanged over the country.

The highest temperature on Friday was recorded 38.6 degrees Celsius in

Jashore while today’s minimum temperature was 21 degrees Celsius in

Netrokona.

The sun sets at 6:35 pm today and rises at 5:14 am tomorrow in the

capital.