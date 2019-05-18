Sheikh Hasina’s homecoming day observed in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, May 18, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Awami League (AL) and its front

organisations observed the homecoming day of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in

the city and its adjacent areas in a befitting manner yesterday.

Rajshahi city and district units of AL observed the day through elaborate

programmes including placing wreaths at Bangabandhu’s portrait at the party

office and holding discussions, milad and doa mahfil.

Rajshahi city (East) unit of AL held a discussion meeting, Doa and Iftar

Mahfil at Moonlight Garden City Convention Centre with the unit president

Atuqur Rahman Kalu in the chair.

City Mayor, also President of city AL, AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, AL leaders

Dablu Sarker, Shafiqur Rahman, Meer Iqbal, Shahadat Hossain and Muhammad Ali

Kamal, among others, spoke on the occasion.

The speakers said the very existence of AL was survived after Sheikh

Hasina’s return to her beloved motherland Bangladesh on May 17, 1981.

The nation fought against the autocratic ruler under the leadership of

Sheikh Hasina who is still continuing her struggle to uphold the country’s

democracy, they added.

Mayor Liton said the historic return of Sheikh Hasina on this day 39 years

back, factually removed darkness from the country after assassination of

Bangabandhu and most of his family members on August 15, 1975.

He said her return instantly re-inspired common people in re-establishing

democracy to build ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by Bangabandhu.

He urged party leaders and workers to further strengthen the hands of

Sheikh Hasina and speed up the current pace of development for building a

peaceful and developed Sonar Bangla.

Meanwhile, Rajshahi city and district units of Bangabandhu Parishad and

Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee jointly organized a discussion meeting and

Iftar Mahfil at Barendra College auditorium to mark the day with Bangabandhu

Parishad district unit president Professor Abdul Khaleque in the chair.

District units of Bangladesh Awami League also organized a discussion

meeting and doa mahfil at its office with the unit president Badruzzaman Rabu

in the chair.

The meeting was also addressed, among others, by unit leaders Asaduzzaman

Asad, Advocate Mokbul Hossain, Layeb Uddin and Mostafizur Rahman.

On the other hand, different units of Bangladesh Chhatra League, Awami Juba

League and other associate bodies of AL brought out several processions in

different areas of the city marking the day.