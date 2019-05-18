Buddha Purnima being celebrated

Dhaka, May 18, 2019 (BSS) – Buddha Purnima, the biggest religious festival of the Buddhist community, is being celebrated in the country tomorrow amid festivity and different programmes.

Like elsewhere in the world, the Buddhist community in Bangladesh, has chalked out different programmes, including colorful processions, puja, sanghadan, discussions and cultural functions, to mark the day in a befitting manner.

Lord Buddha was born on this day of full moon in 563 BC, attained

enlightenment and passed away on the same day.

On the occasion of the Buddha Purnima, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime

Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages and greeted the members of

the Buddhist community as well as the countrymen.

In his message, President Hamid said Buddha Purnima is a holy religious

festival related to the birth and attaining enlightenment and death of

Gautama Buddha.

He said Gautam Buddha always sought the welfare for mankind and he tried

his best to make the whole world a peaceful and prosperous one.

The President said Buddha disseminated the message of equity and

friendship during his entire life to establish peace and harmony in the

world.

He said the ideals and philosophy of Buddha can play an important role in

establishing peace in society, removing unrest and intolerance from the world

and saving people from moral degradation.

He said the civilisation and culture of the Buddhists are profoundly

integrated with the soil and the people of this country.

Noting that Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony, Abdul Hamid hoped

that the country’s Buddhist community would play a proper role in the

development of Bangladesh upholding the ideals of Buddha.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said overcoming all fears,

greed and interest, Gautama Buddha had preached the messages of non-violence,

friendship and compassion throughout his life for peace and welfare of

mankind.

Establishing an ideal society though peace and harmony was his only

objective, she added.

Mentioning that Bangladesh is a land of communal harmony, the prime

minister said people of all religions are practicing their respective

religions here without facing any obstruction.

She hoped that the country’s Buddhist community, inspired by the ideals of

Gautama Buddha, will reach themselves at a new height in their knowledge and

skills.

“With the united efforts from all, we would be able to build a non-

communal, hunger-free and prosperous Sonar Bangla as dreamt by the greatest

Bangalee of all time and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

Rahman,” Hasina said.

Besides, leaders of different political and socio-cultural organisations

also greeted the people of the Buddhist community on the occasion of Buddha

Purnima.

The day is a public holiday. On the occasion, newspapers published

different articles while Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television (BTV) and

private TV channels are broadcasting special programmes highlighting the

significance of the day.

The celebrations start with lighting of lamps and hoisting of the

national and religious flags atop the Mohabihar and chanting of sacred verses

from Tripitaka.

The Buddhist devotees are offering various gift items, including fruits,

flowers and candles, to statues of Lord Buddha throughout the day.