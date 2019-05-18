Buddha Purnima being celebrated

Dhaka, May 18, 2019 (BSS) – Buddha Purnima, the biggest religious festival of the Buddhist community, is being celebrated in the country tomorrow amid festivity and different programmes.
Like elsewhere in the world, the Buddhist community in Bangladesh, has chalked out different programmes, including colorful processions, puja, sanghadan, discussions and cultural functions, to mark the day in a befitting manner.
Lord Buddha was born on this day of full moon in 563 BC, attained
enlightenment and passed away on the same day.
On the occasion of the Buddha Purnima, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime
Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages and greeted the members of
the Buddhist community as well as the countrymen.
In his message, President Hamid said Buddha Purnima is a holy religious
festival related to the birth and attaining enlightenment and death of
Gautama Buddha.
He said Gautam Buddha always sought the welfare for mankind and he tried
his best to make the whole world a peaceful and prosperous one.
The President said Buddha disseminated the message of equity and
friendship during his entire life to establish peace and harmony in the
world.
He said the ideals and philosophy of Buddha can play an important role in
establishing peace in society, removing unrest and intolerance from the world
and saving people from moral degradation.
He said the civilisation and culture of the Buddhists are profoundly
integrated with the soil and the people of this country.
Noting that Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony, Abdul Hamid hoped
that the country’s Buddhist community would play a proper role in the
development of Bangladesh upholding the ideals of Buddha.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said overcoming all fears,
greed and interest, Gautama Buddha had preached the messages of non-violence,
friendship and compassion throughout his life for peace and welfare of
mankind.
Establishing an ideal society though peace and harmony was his only
objective, she added.
Mentioning that Bangladesh is a land of communal harmony, the prime
minister said people of all religions are practicing their respective
religions here without facing any obstruction.
She hoped that the country’s Buddhist community, inspired by the ideals of
Gautama Buddha, will reach themselves at a new height in their knowledge and
skills.
“With the united efforts from all, we would be able to build a non-
communal, hunger-free and prosperous Sonar Bangla as dreamt by the greatest
Bangalee of all time and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur
Rahman,” Hasina said.
Besides, leaders of different political and socio-cultural organisations
also greeted the people of the Buddhist community on the occasion of Buddha
Purnima.
The day is a public holiday. On the occasion, newspapers published
different articles while Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television (BTV) and
private TV channels are broadcasting special programmes highlighting the
significance of the day.
The celebrations start with lighting of lamps and hoisting of the
national and religious flags atop the Mohabihar and chanting of sacred verses
from Tripitaka.
The Buddhist devotees are offering various gift items, including fruits,
flowers and candles, to statues of Lord Buddha throughout the day.