PM greets Tigers for clinching Ireland tri-series

DHAKA, May 17, 2019 (BSS)- Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today extended her heartiest congratulation to the national cricket team for clinching the tri-series trophy in Ireland.

The Tigers won their maiden trophy in the tri-series and multi-nation tournaments as they beat the West Indies by five wickets at the Malahide in Dublin Friday.

In a felicitation message, the cricket-lover prime minister greeted all the players, coach and officials of the national cricket team as well as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials concerned for clinching the tri-series which also involved the hosts Ireland.

“The whole nation is proud of seeing the team spirit of our players and their tremendous performance,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina added that this success is the outcome of proper patronization and support to the game by the present government.

She expressed the hope that the winning spree of the Bangladesh cricket team would continue in future.