BCL observes Sheikh Hasina’s homecoming day

DHAKA, May 17, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) today observed the homecoming day of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a befitting manner.

Marking the day, BCL arranged a students’ rally at central Shaheed Minar premises with BCL President Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon in the chair. BCL General Secretary Golam Rabbani conducted the programme.

Addressing the programme, Shovon said Bangladesh is becoming a self-reliant country under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Golam Rabbani said Bangladesh Chhatra League always fight to implement Bangabandhu’s dream of making a poverty free Bangladesh.

DUCSU AGS and BCL Dhaka University (DU) unit general secretary Saddam Hussain said Sheikh Hasina showed the right path to the nation when particular group was taking backward the country.

BCL DU unit president Sonjit Chandra Das urged BCL leaders to follow the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and her daughter Sheikh Hasina.

Sheikh Hasina returned home on May 17 in 1981 from India after about six years in exile following her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members were assassinated on August 15, 1975 by a group of army officers.

Hundreds of BCL activists from different educational institutions were present at the programme.