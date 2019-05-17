Sheikh Hasina establishes Bangalee as dignified nation: Amu

DHAKA, May 17, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu today said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has established Bangalee as a dignified nation in the world.

“Though Bangabandhu had brought political emancipation for Bangalees, he could not bring economic freedom. His illustrated daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has not only brought economic emancipation for people but also brought social and cultural freedom for the countrymen,” he said.

The veteran AL leader was addressing a discussion of the party in Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh auditorium marking the Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s homecoming day.

Amu said Sheikh Hasina has also established herself as a successful statesman in the world which makes the Bangalee nation to be proud of.

Chaired by AL Presidium Member Begum Matia Chowdhury, the discussion was addressed, among others, by retired professor of Dhaka University History Department Dr Syed Anwar Hossain, AL Presidium Member and Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzak, Joint General Secretaries Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman and Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Publicity and Publication Secretary and Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Central Working Committee Member Mirza Azam and Dhaka City South AL President Abul Hasnat.

Amu said when BNP founder Ziaur Rahman was out to establish communal forces in the country and hatch conspiracy to split other parties and assassinate characters of politicians, Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina returned home.

As Ziaur Rahman established communal and anti-liberation forces in the country, terrorist and militant group again and again want to mount up in the country, he observed.

The AL leaders said now it has been proved that the decision of making Sheikh Hasina as the Awami League’s president was a correct one. “Under her able leadership, Bangladesh has now become a role model of development in the world,” he said.

On May 17 in 1981, she returned home after a long exile following the brutal assassination of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of independent Bangladesh and most of family members on August 15, 1975.