Sheikh Hasina’s homecoming day celebrated in Rangpur

RANGPUR, May 17, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies today celebrated the 39th homecoming day of Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a befitting manner in the divisional city.

The district and city units of AL chalked out programmes like placing

wreaths at the portrait of Father the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

Rahman at district AL office followed by milad mahfil and social munajats

marking the day.

Presided over by Acting President of district AL Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed,

President of city AL Shafiur Rahman Shafi moderated the discussion

participated by leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies.

Vice-president of district AL Idris Ali, its Organising Secretaries

Advocate Anwarul Islam and Motahar Hossain Mandal Mowla, Office Secretary

Tauhidur Rahman Tutul, Treasurer Abul Kashem, Women Affairs Secretary Latifa

Shawkat, General Secretary of district Mohila AL Advocate Zakia Sultana

Choite and President of district Chhatra League Mehedee Hasan Rony, among

others, addressed.

Terming return of Sheikh Hasina as an epoch-making phenomenon for pro-

liberation national politics, the speakers said her return instantly re-

inspired common people in re-establishing democracy to build ‘Sonar Bangla’

as dreamt by Bangabandhu.

Advocate Anwarul discussed sacrifices of Sheikh Hasina and urged party

activists to follow her path and work unitedly for national development to

ensure welfare of common people for making independence meaningful for every

citizen.

“The historic return of Sheikh Hasina on this day 39 years back on May 17,

1981, factually removed darkness from the country after assassination of

Bangabandhu and most of his family members on August 15, 1975,” Razu added.

Shafiur Rahman urged party leaders and workers to further strengthen the

hands of Sheikh Hasina and seed up the current pace of development for

building a peaceful and developed Sonar Bangla.

Mamtaz stressed working hard with patriotic zeal to materialise the

visions as envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by building a middle

income nation by 2021 and developed Bangladesh by 2041 to realise

Bangabandhu’s dream.