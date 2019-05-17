Sujan for projecting real history of Liberation War to youth

PANCHAGAR, May 17, 2019 (BSS) – Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan has said the young generation should be made known the real history of the War of Liberation to make them patriotic citizens for building an economically developed country.

After assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, along with his family members, on August 15, 1975, the anti-liberation forces distorted real history of the War of Liberation to misguide the people, he said at the inaugural function of a map sculpture titled “Bangladesh Amar Bhalobasa” here yesterday.

The inaugural function of the sculpture was held on premises of Panchagarh circuit house, where deputy commissioner (DC) Sabina Yasmin, officials and representatives of local government bodies, among others, were present.

The anti-liberation forces are still active for hampering the ongoing development process of the country, the minister said, adding, “We all have to remain alert for resisting any ill-attempt of BNP-Jamaat alliance.”

He said the glory of the War of liberation should be highlighted to the young population so that they can learn how much sacrifices were made by the Bangalees to liberate Bangladesh from the occupation forces.