Youths can play vital role to achieve SDGs in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, May 17, 2019 (BSS)- Responsive and effective role of the youth
volunteer organizations is very important towards supplementing the
government efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.
More other youth organizations should come forward and work together with
better understanding to infuse dynamism in all the nation-building process
and activities to make those sustainable in the greater interest of achieving
SDGs within the stipulated time.
The observation came at a discussion titled “Youth knowledge and
activities: Exchange and sharing Session related to SDGs” at Cookie Jar
restaurant conference hall in Rajshahi city yesterday afternoon.
Hosted by Bangladesh Resource Centre for Indigenous Knowledge (BARCIK), a
research-based development organization, the sharing session was attended by
some 35 executives and front-ranking leaders of more than 16 youth volunteer
organizations who are implementing various benevolent works in the city and
its adjacent areas.
BARCIK Regional Coordinator Shahidul Islam gave an overview of the 17 SDGs
and their indicators in his multimedia presentation while General Secretary
of Rajshahi Press Club Aslam-Ud-Dowla spoke as resource person.
President of Barind Education and Cultural Diversity Protection Centre
Zawad Ahmed Rafi, President of Bangladesh Innovative Education Society Joynul
Abedeen Sabur, President of Adibashi Chhatra Parishad Nakul Pahan, President
of Naba Utthan Samiul Hassan and General Secretary of Rajshahi College
Business Club Abdullah Al Muzaheed elaborated their respective works
attaching the SDGs.
Aslam-Ud-Dowla told the meeting that many of the SDGs were set with the
proposals of Bangladesh which were also reflected in the ten special
initiatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Actually the Prime Minister’s Special 10 Initiatives and SDGs are tied in a
single string, he said, adding that the country witnessed remarkable
development through implementation of these initiatives.
He urged the officials concerned to be more liberal in delivering
information to people and media to ensure accountability and transparency of
public offices.
He also laid importance on execution of national integrity strategy to
stamp out corruption from the society.