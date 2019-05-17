Youths can play vital role to achieve SDGs in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, May 17, 2019 (BSS)- Responsive and effective role of the youth

volunteer organizations is very important towards supplementing the

government efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

More other youth organizations should come forward and work together with

better understanding to infuse dynamism in all the nation-building process

and activities to make those sustainable in the greater interest of achieving

SDGs within the stipulated time.

The observation came at a discussion titled “Youth knowledge and

activities: Exchange and sharing Session related to SDGs” at Cookie Jar

restaurant conference hall in Rajshahi city yesterday afternoon.

Hosted by Bangladesh Resource Centre for Indigenous Knowledge (BARCIK), a

research-based development organization, the sharing session was attended by

some 35 executives and front-ranking leaders of more than 16 youth volunteer

organizations who are implementing various benevolent works in the city and

its adjacent areas.

BARCIK Regional Coordinator Shahidul Islam gave an overview of the 17 SDGs

and their indicators in his multimedia presentation while General Secretary

of Rajshahi Press Club Aslam-Ud-Dowla spoke as resource person.

President of Barind Education and Cultural Diversity Protection Centre

Zawad Ahmed Rafi, President of Bangladesh Innovative Education Society Joynul

Abedeen Sabur, President of Adibashi Chhatra Parishad Nakul Pahan, President

of Naba Utthan Samiul Hassan and General Secretary of Rajshahi College

Business Club Abdullah Al Muzaheed elaborated their respective works

attaching the SDGs.

Aslam-Ud-Dowla told the meeting that many of the SDGs were set with the

proposals of Bangladesh which were also reflected in the ten special

initiatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Actually the Prime Minister’s Special 10 Initiatives and SDGs are tied in a

single string, he said, adding that the country witnessed remarkable

development through implementation of these initiatives.

He urged the officials concerned to be more liberal in delivering

information to people and media to ensure accountability and transparency of

public offices.

He also laid importance on execution of national integrity strategy to

stamp out corruption from the society.