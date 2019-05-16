BSTI cancels licences of 2 more companies, suspends 25 products

DHAKA, May 16, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) today cancelled licences of two more companies and suspended production permits of 25 other items as their product’s samples were found substandard.

The licences of Pure Hathazari Maricher Gura of SS Consumer Products (Chattogram) and Kiran Lachchha Seemai of Kiran Traders (Naogaon) were cancelled through a BSTI notice, according to a press release.

The suspended food items are- Baghabari Special Ghee, Dakksin Goran Dhaka, Semolina of Nishita Foods, Sylhet, Turmeric Powder of Manjil Foods and products, Sylhet, Honey of Green Lands Milk Products, Khulna, Turmeric Powder of Shan Food, Kushtia, Salt of Madhumati Salt Industries, Khulna, vermicelli of Jedda Food Industries, Jhalakathi, Salt of Noor Salt Industries, Jhalakathi, vermicelli (LacchaSemai) of Amrita Food Products, Barishal, salt (Ayodinjukto Laban) of New Jhalakathi Salt Mills, Jhalakathi, salt of Quality Salt Industries, Jhalakathi, salt of Lucky Salt Industries, Jhalakathi, salt of Taj Salt Industries, Jhalakathi, chili powder of Kashem Traders, Rajshahi, Turmeric power (Holudergura) of Kashem traders, Rajshahi, chili powder of Amirul Traders, Rajshahi, Vermicelli of Madhuful and Products, Sylhet, Vermicelli of Mithai Sweets, Chattogram, flour of K R Food Industries, Chattogram, vermicelli of Well Food and Beverage, Chattogram, fermented milk of Rupsa Food Products,Chattogram, biscuit of Imtiaz Bread and Food Products, Chattogram, vermicelli of Misti Mela Food products, Chattogram, chanachur of Taiyeba Food Products, Chattogram and vermicelli of Madhuban Bread and Biscuit, Chattogram. Earlier, The BSTI collected 406 samples of food items from the open market across the country and tested those at its laboratory.

The BSTI asked the producers to recall these products from the market within 24 hours, stop production, marketing and retail sale until licences of these products are cleared after improvement of standards.