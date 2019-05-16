BB asks banks to ensure incentives for good borrowers

DHAKA, May 16, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Bank (BB) has asked the banks to provide minimum 10 per cent rebate on the total amount of interest or profit of the good borrowers for the last 12 months on every September.

“In the case of current or call or term loan, banks will have to provide minimum 10 per cent rebate to the good borrowers on their total amount of interest or profit for the last 12 months (From the last year’s October 1 to September 30 of the current year),” according to a BB circular issued here today.

It said good borrowers would be given the same incentive in the following years if they retained their status. Besides, banks can also provide extended credit facilities as per the good borrower requirements, the BB said.

Though, there is an instruction to ensure incentives for the good borrowers by proving rebate at a fixed rate. But it has been observed that good borrowers are not getting the benefit properly.

So, BB asked the banks to indentify the good borrowers on September every year and ensure incentives for them properly.