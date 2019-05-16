China to invest 33 million USD in agriculture: Razzaque

DHAKA, May 16, 2019 (BSS) – Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque today said China will invest 33 million USD in the agriculture sector to contribute to the development of Bangladesh.

“A company in China is going to invest 33 million USD in agriculture sector in Bangladesh and also set up three agricultural processing industries in the country,” he said after a meeting with the Chinese ambassador to Dhaka , an official release said.

The ambassador along with some Chinese delegates met the minister at his office, it added.

During the meeting, they talked about various issues related to the interest of the two countries.

The agriculture minister also said the incumbent government had been working relentlessly to make the people of Bangladesh better by ensuring standard food and nutrition through modernization of agriculture and becoming a developed country before 2041.

Director of the Political Section of the Chinese Embassy Zheng Tianzhuo and Attach, of the Political Section Hu Zhiying were also present on the occasion.