Speaker joins CJ’s iftar party

DHAKA, May 16, 2019 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today joined an iftar party hosted by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain at Supreme Court Judges’ Sports Complex here.

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq, Planning Minister MA Mannan, Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim and JS Deputy Speaker Md Fazle Rabbi Miah also joined the iftar party, said a press release.

A special munajat was offered seeking peace for the country, nation and muslim ummah.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, PSC chairman, JS senior secretary, Inspector General of police, law secretary, lawyers and high civil and military officials also joined the iftar party.