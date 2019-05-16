Mitsubishi Motors wants to support Bangladesh’s industrialization

DHAKA, May 16, 2019 (BSS) – Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, one of the world’s leading carmakers, has expressed keenness to support the motorization and industrialization in Bangladesh.

A high-powered delegation of the corporation expressed the interest while meeting with different members of the government of Bangladesh, said a Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) press release here today.

A three-member delegation of the Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, headed by its Vice President and Division General Manager of South Asia, Middle East and Africa and Europe Ryujiro Kobashi, is visiting Bangladesh from 14th to 17th of May for exploring investment opportunities here.

The delegation’s other members are General Manager of Production Engineering Division Junichi Sabanai and Assistant to General Manager Yasuhiko Ueda.

The Mitsubishi Motors team, accompanied by BIDA officials, has visited the Mirsarai Economic Zone in Chattogram on Wednesday and made stopover on the premises of Progoti Industries in Sitakunda, where Mitsubishi’s ‘Pajero Sport’ are assembled.

The Mitsubishi team also met Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman M Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan and Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury to discuss investment angles for the development of an automotive industry in Bangladesh.

During the meetings,Kobashi said “Mitsubishi Motors wants to support the motorization and industrialization of Bangladesh. I am visiting Bangladesh this time to discuss that with the honorable members of the Bangladesh government.”

BIDA Executive Chairman Kazi M Aminul Islam said the market size for automobiles in Bangladesh is going to catch up to its rapid economic growth and higher income of its people.

“For our overall stability, high profitability and flexible labor market, Bangladesh is offering the best incentives to the investors in the country. Every year 2.3 million young Bangladeshis enter the job market. We want them to be introduced to high-value and technology-based manufacturing,” he added.

The BIDA chief extended his gratitude to Japan Ambassador to Bangladesh Hiroyasu Izumi for his role in turning Japanese investment in Bangladesh a continuing reality.