BSS, Sonar Desh sign MoU on PM’s ten special initiatives reporting

RAJSHAHI, May 16, 2019 (BSS) – A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) and the daily Sonar Desh, published from Rajshahi Divisional Headquarter, on the reporting of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ten special initiatives.

BSS Managing Director and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad and the daily Sonar Desh Editor Akbarul Hassan Millat signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.

A signing ceremony was held today at Rajshahi Metropolitan Press Club where BSS special correspondent and Focal Point Officer of PM’s ten special initiatives Mahfuza Jasmine was present as the BSS representative.

Deputy Director of Local Government Division at Rajshahi Deputy Commissioner’s office Parvez Raihan was present on the occasion as chief guest saying Bangladesh has made good progress in different fields of development as the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is successfully implementing various effective programmes.

He said PM’s ten special initiatives will make a valuable contribution to build an economically advanced country.

Earlier, a focus group discussion was held on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ten special initiatives with editor and reporters of the daily Sonar Desh.

BSS Rajshahi Bureau Chief Dr Aynal Haque and General Secretary of the press club Md Azizul Islam were present on the occasion and took part in its discussion.

Mahfuza Jasmine conducted the programme and highlighted the aims and objectives of the Prime Minister’s 10 Special Initiatives.