BWDB installs digital equipments for hydrological survey

DHAKA, MAY 14, 2019 (BSS) -Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) has installed digital equipments for collecting information for the hydrological survey.

“BWDB has entered into a new era of digitalization by facilitating the hydrological survey work with modern and digital machineries, in continuance with the Digital Bangladesh movement initiated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’, said the Director General of BWDB, Md Mahfuzur Rahman.

He was addressing the inaugural function of a workshop titled ‘Hands and training on installation and operation of hydrological equipments’ at the training institute of BWDB here today as the chief guest.

Rahman said these equipments will help BWDB to gather accurate data and authentic information to face the climate change affects and reduce damages by natural disasters.

Presided over by the Project director of BWCSRP Md Saiful Islam, chief engineer of BWDB Md AK Manzur Hasan, general secretary of IEB Manjur Morshed also spoke, among others, on the occasion.