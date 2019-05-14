Fizz sparkles with the change of weather

DHAKA, May 14, 2019 (BSS) – While his performance drew huge criticism, Bangladesh pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman shrugged off those to finally get into to the groove to produce a sensational bowling performance that helped his side to win the match against West Indies.

Mustafizur attributed his comeback to his latest form was due to the change in weather.

According to the Cutter Master, as he was termed adorably, the warm weather helped him to perform better as he struggled in the cold in the earlier matches in Ireland.

Mustafizur, also called as The Fizz in International arena, said the change of weather played a huge part on his bowling, which was the key behind his 4-43 figure that earned him the man of the match award.

Since their arrival, the cold weather in Ireland remained a major obstacle for Bangladesh as they looked uncomfortable in the change of temperature more so after arriving from a hot and humid weather back home.

The sun came out on Monday during their match against West Indies, which helped the Tigers to adapt to the familiar condition very quickly.

“I just tried,” said Mustafizur who picked the man of the match award for his four-wicket haul.

”In our country it is hot while here it is cold. I really struggled in the cold. We came here after playing and practicing in 32 to 33 degree while here we are playing at six or seven degree so naturally it becomes difficult. Now it is getting warmer to our liking.”

Ireland weather has put Tigers to real test stretching them to their limit. It has been extremely cold for the past few weeks, but the weather has suddenly changed. Chilling wind and constant drizzling have vanished away. The sun is shining brightly and Bangladeshi players are in warm mood with the improvement in the weather.

It seemed Bangladeshi players are coping up well with the condition and weather as they have so far won all of their matches in tri nation series to romped home into the final with still a match in hand.