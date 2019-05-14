NASA dubs 2024 Moon mission ‘Artemis,’ asks for $1.6 billion

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – NASA’s next mission to the Moon will

be called Artemis, the US space agency announced Monday, though it’s still

looking for the money to make the journey happen by its accelerated 2024

deadline.

In March, US President Donald Trump’s administration moved the date for the

next American lunar mission up by four years from its original goal of 2028

while pledging to get a female astronaut to the Moon’s surface for the first

time.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told reporters the agency would need an

additional $1.6 billion to pay for the new ground and space vehicles needed

to meet the deadline.

“This additional investment, I want to be clear, is a downpayment on NASA’s

efforts to land humans on the Moon by 2024,” he said.

Bridenstine said the mission was named Artemis after the Greek mythological

goddess of the Moon and twin sister to Apollo, namesake of the program that

sent 12 American astronauts to the Moon between 1969 and 1972.

NASA’s total annual budget is approximately $21.5 billion, and in the 2019

fiscal year, the agency spent about $4.5 billion on developing the Orion

spacecraft, the Space Launch System (SLS) heavy rocket and a new lunar

orbital mini-station, three elements essential to the Artemis mission.

But many experts and lawmakers are concerned that NASA cannot meet the

accelerated deadline, especially given the major delays in development of the

SLS, which is being built by aerospace giant Boeing.

Asked how much the new mission would cost in total, Bridenstine demurred,

telling a reporter: “I would love to tell you that.”