DHAKA, May 14, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed

deep shock and sorrow at the death of eminent poet and translator Hayat Saif.

In a condolence message, the prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the

departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Saif, the Ekushey Award winning poet, died at the United Hospital in the

city in the early hours of Monday.