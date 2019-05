DHAKA, May 13, 2019 (BSS) – The ruling Awami League will distribute nomination forms for the fifth phase of upazila parishad polls and Bogura-6 by-election on May 16 and 17 from the party president’s Dhanmondi political office from 10am to 5pm.

Forms should be submitted by 5pm on May 18, said a press release here today.