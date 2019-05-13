Sale of advance bus, train tickets for Eid begins May 15 and 22

DHAKA, May 13, 2019 (BSS)-The sale of advance train tickets for Eid-ul-Fitr holidaymakers from Dhaka to other districts will start from May 22 while bus owners have decided to begin selling of advance ticket from May 15.

“The homebound passengers, who will leave the capital to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their near and dear ones will be able to procure their advance tickets for the train services from May 22 till May 26,” Railways Secretary M Mofazzel Hossain told BSS here today.

He said the passengers can also collect their advance train tickets for return journey from May 29 to June 2. Bangladesh Railway (BR) will sale advance tickets from five points including Kamalapur, Airport, Tejgaon, Banani and Fulbaria Railway Bhaban.

The secretary also said that the Bangladesh Railway would operate six special trains on the occasion of the Eid so that holiday makers can move smoothly during the Eid.

“The Bangladesh Railway has taken all-out preparations to prevent black marketing of advance train tickets, the secretary said, adding “The government has improved railway services tremendously as safe, affordable and low-cost transportation.”

According to Bangladesh Railway, taking possible date for Eid as June 5, the BR will sell tickets on May 22 for journey on May 31, tickets of June 1 will be sold on May 23, June 2’s tickets on May 24, June 3’s on May 25, June 4’s on May 26.

Besides, the railway authorities will sell advance return tickets from May 29 to June 2. Passengers will be able to procure tickets from May 29 for the journey on June 7, ticket for June 8 on May 30, advance ticket on May 31 for travelling on June 9, for June 10 on June 1 and for June 11 on June 2, it said.

Bangladesh Road Transport Workers’ Federation general secretary Osman Ali said they have decided to sell advance bus tickets for Eid-ul-Fitr holidaymakers on May 15 from Gabtoli, Kamalapur, Arambagh and Kalabagan counters. Mahakhali bus terminal will begin selling of tickets from May 17, he added.

Osman Ali said bus ticket will be sold at the fare fixed by the government. “We have taken steps to strictly monitor the sale of bus tickets . . . none will be allowed to charge extra fare this year,” he added.