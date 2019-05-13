2 killed in a Rajshahi road mishap

RAJSHAHI, May 13, 2019 (BSS) – Two persons were killed and two others injured when a mini-truck skidded off the road and fell into a roadside pond at Medical crossing area in Mohanpur Upazila headquarters on Raajshahi-Naogaon highway here this morning.

The deceased were identified as Mohan Sarker, 28, son of Polan Sarker and his cousin Rashed Ali, 23, both hailed from Doulatpur Upazila in Kushtia district.

OC of Mohanpur Police Station Abul Hossain said a Rajshahi bound paddy-laden mini-truck from Naogaon met the accident when its driver lost control over its steering.

Two passengers of the truck died on the spot as they were badly trapped under the paddy sacks in the pond water.

The injured persons were rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for treatment.