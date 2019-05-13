US keen to invest in Bangladesh’s energy, infrastructure, ICT sectors

DHAKA, May 13, 2019 (BSS) – The United States (US) has expressed its keenness to invest in the country’s different sectors, including energy, infrastructure, ICT, LNG and dredging.

Assistant Secretary for Global Markets of US Department of Commerce Ian Steff today expressed the interest of investment when he called on Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister Salman Fazlur Rahman at his Gulshan office in the city, said a press release.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Robert Miller was also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, Salman said Bangladesh has achieved remarkable success in socio-economic activities, including poverty alleviation, food sufficiency, agriculture and infrastructure.

He outlined the government’s future plans to improve the country’s business environment for attracting more foreign direct investment (FDI).

Ian Steff applauded Bangladesh’s progress and said American companies are showing their interest to make new investment and expand the existing operations in the country.

He said that American companies are interested in the energy, infrastructure, ICT, LNG sectors and particularly dredging.