Malaysia foils IS-linked plot, seizes explosives

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Malaysian police said Monday

they have arrested four militants linked to the Islamic State (IS) group who

were in possession of explosives and planned to attack non-Muslim places of

worship.

The suspects — a Malaysian who led the group, two Rohingya from Myanmar

and one Indonesian — were detained last week in raids around Kuala Lumpur

and in eastern Terengganu state.

Malaysia’s national police chief Abdul Hamid Bador described them as an

“Islamic State cell” and said they planned to “assassinate high-profile

individuals and attack Hindu, Christian and Buddhist places of worship in

Malaysia”.

He did not give any details about who the high-profile individuals were.

Police also seized six improvised explosive devices, a pistol and 15 bullets,

he said.

The planned attacks were to avenge the high-profile death of a Muslim

fireman during riots at an Indian temple outside Kuala Lumpur last year,

police said.

One of the Rohingya admitted supporting the Arakan Rohingya Salvation

Army, a militant group blamed for attacks in Myanmar that sparked an army

crackdown, and had also planned to target the Myanmar embassy in Kuala

Lumpur, police said.

The second Rohingya was a 25-year-old labourer who admitted to being

militant with ties to IS, police said.

The Rohingya are a Muslim minority that have long faced persecution in

their Buddhist homeland.

Police are hunting for three more members of the suspected terror cell

who allegedly planned to attack entertainment outlets.

Authorities in Muslim-majority Malaysia regularly announce IS-related

arrests but it is rare for police to seize explosives or weapons.

Malaysia practises a moderate brand of Islam and has not seen any notable

terror attacks in recent years.

But security forces are on alert for militants from Malaysia and other

parts of the region heading to the country after IS lost the last of its

territory in the Middle East.

Authorities say scores of Malaysian radicals flocked to fight with the

jihadists in Iraq and Syria.