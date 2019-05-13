Malaysia foils IS-linked plot, seizes explosives

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Malaysian police said Monday
they have arrested four militants linked to the Islamic State (IS) group who
were in possession of explosives and planned to attack non-Muslim places of
worship.
The suspects — a Malaysian who led the group, two Rohingya from Myanmar
and one Indonesian — were detained last week in raids around Kuala Lumpur
and in eastern Terengganu state.
Malaysia’s national police chief Abdul Hamid Bador described them as an
“Islamic State cell” and said they planned to “assassinate high-profile
individuals and attack Hindu, Christian and Buddhist places of worship in
Malaysia”.
He did not give any details about who the high-profile individuals were.
Police also seized six improvised explosive devices, a pistol and 15 bullets,
he said.
The planned attacks were to avenge the high-profile death of a Muslim
fireman during riots at an Indian temple outside Kuala Lumpur last year,
police said.
One of the Rohingya admitted supporting the Arakan Rohingya Salvation
Army, a militant group blamed for attacks in Myanmar that sparked an army
crackdown, and had also planned to target the Myanmar embassy in Kuala
Lumpur, police said.
The second Rohingya was a 25-year-old labourer who admitted to being
militant with ties to IS, police said.
The Rohingya are a Muslim minority that have long faced persecution in
their Buddhist homeland.
Police are hunting for three more members of the suspected terror cell
who allegedly planned to attack entertainment outlets.
Authorities in Muslim-majority Malaysia regularly announce IS-related
arrests but it is rare for police to seize explosives or weapons.
Malaysia practises a moderate brand of Islam and has not seen any notable
terror attacks in recent years.
But security forces are on alert for militants from Malaysia and other
parts of the region heading to the country after IS lost the last of its
territory in the Middle East.
Authorities say scores of Malaysian radicals flocked to fight with the
jihadists in Iraq and Syria.