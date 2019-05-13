Elite camp to keep players proactive all the year round

DHAKA, May 13, 2019 (BSS)- Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 30-member elite camp, consisted with the players who performed well in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), in a bid to keep the players in cricket all the year round.

Most of the players don’t have enough practice opportunity despite doing well in the DPL unless they are selected for the national team or A team. Considering these problems, the BCB this year began this camp so that the players don’t loss their consistency.

“This is good for us because it will help us to keep in the cricket all the year round which is badly needed for us,” said Shadman Islam.

Shadman in fact knew very well what the value of keeping himself engaged with cricket continuously. The 23-year old is considered as Test batsman and therefore he got the chance to practice with high facility when any Test camp begins. When there is no Test cricket, Shadman has to practice all by himself.

“This camp will help us to identify our problems and in which arena we should improve. The facilities of the practice are high, so it is really good for us,” he added.

Interestingly the board kept pace bowler Taskin Ahmed in the camp, which began on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

BCB president earlier hinted Taskin’s inclusion in the World Cup, at the expense of Abu Jayed Rahi.

During the last couple of days there were rounds of talk regarding the inclusion of Taskin. BCB chief however also said it would be unfair if they dropped Jayed without giving him proper opportunities.

But Taskin’s inclusion in the elite camp and Rahi’s ODI debut in the match against West Indies in Dublin gave an indication that any change in Bangladesh World Cup squad is unlikely.

The elite squad also included Farhad Reza along with Taskin for the series of Bangladesh `A’ against Afghanistan at their own den. Former coach of Bangladesh Under-19 Cricket team Mizanur Rahman will look after the batting side, veteran spinning coach Wahidul Gani will work with the spinners while former national pacer Talha Jubair will look after pace bowlers with the support of Sri Lankan Champaka Ramanayeke.

The elite skill camp is planned at SBNCS from May 12-30 and the national cricketers who are currently in Ireland for the ongoing tri-nation will join the squad upon returning from the tournament.

Squad : Anamul Haque Bijoy, Zahurul Islam, Shadman Islam, Mizanur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Raqibul Hasan, Fazle Rabbi, Ariful Haque, Farhad Reza, Mehedi Hasan, Tanvir Hayder, Nazmul Islam Apu, Taijul Islam, Sanjamul Islam, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Irfan Sukur, Salahuddin Shakil, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadat Hossain, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Shafiul Islam, Abu Hayder Rony and Taskin Ahmed.