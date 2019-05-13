Trump defends tariffs after advisor says ‘both sides’ suffer

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – US President Donald Trump on Sunday

defended his tariff policy, insisting again that China will pay billions in

duties to the US, after Trump’s economic advisor raised eyebrows by saying

both sides will suffer.

“We are right where we want to be with China,” Trump said on Twitter.

“Remember, they broke the deal with us & tried to renegotiate. We will be

taking in Tens of Billions of Dollars in Tariffs from China.”

In fact, research shows it is Americans that bear the brunt of the tariff

impact, as the levies are paid by importers and ultimately passed on at least

partially to consumers.

Trump’s comments came after economic advisor Larry Kudlow earlier Sunday

conceded that China is not the one paying the tariffs.

“Fair enough. In fact, both sides will pay. Both sides will pay in these

things,” Kudlow told “Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace.”

Trump had accused Beijing of reneging on its commitments in trade talks

and ordered new punitive duties, which took effect Friday, on $200 billion

worth of Chinese imports, raising them to 25 percent from 10 percent.

He then ordered a tariff hike on almost all remaining imports from China,

which are worth about $300 billion, according to US Trade Representative

Robert Lighthizer.

“The Chinese will suffer GDP losses and so forth with respect to a

diminishing export market and goods that they may need,” Kudlow said, before

agreeing with Wallace that even though China may suffer consequences, US

businesses and consumers are the ones who will pay the tariffs.

“Yes, to some extent. Yes, I don’t disagree with that. Again, both sides

will suffer on this,” Kudlow said.

– No new talks scheduled –

But he also assured that because the US economy “is in a boom,” it would

not be damaged “in any appreciable way” by the tariffs.

Trump ordered the increased duties on Friday after two days of talks to

resolve the trade battle ended with no deal, although without a breakdown.

Trump began the standoff last year because of complaints about unfair

Chinese trade practices. The United States is pressing China to change its

policies on protections for intellectual property, as well as massive

subsidies for state-owned firms, and to reduce the yawning trade deficit.

Since last year the US and China had exchanged tariffs on more than $360

billion worth of two-way trade, gutting US agricultural exports to China and

weighing on both countries’ manufacturing sectors.

Kudlow told Wallace that Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping could meet

next month on the sidelines of the G20 summit to discuss their differences on

trade, but no new talks are scheduled.

While making it clear that the US was unwilling to settle, Kudlow sought

to tamp down concerns, insisting the process was ongoing.

“We need to see something much clearer and until we do, we have to keep

our tariffs on,” Kudlow said, adding: “We can’t accept any backtracking.”

As for future negotiations, while there are “no concrete, definite plans

yet,” Kudlow said China had invited Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and

Lighthizer to Beijing — and higher-level discussions could be possible.

The chances of Trump and Xi meeting during the Group of 20 summit in Japan

in late June “are probably pretty good,” he said.

The G20 summit of the world’s largest advanced and emerging economies is

scheduled to take place in Osaka June 28-29.

“We have to change the trading relationship between two countries for the

benefit of the United States and its workforce and its ranchers and farmers

and so forth. We have to do this,” Kudlow said. “The relationship has been

too unbalanced.”

Earlier Saturday Trump struck a more belligerent tone, urging China that

it would be “wise for them to act now.”

“They know I am going to win… and the deal will become far worse for

them if it has to be negotiated in my second term,” Trump tweeted.

While supporters laud Trump as a tough negotiator, free-trade-minded

Republicans have warned that the tariffs could do real damage to the economy,

and many farmers — including Trump supporters — say the tariffs have hit

their bottom line.