Medicine shops, food factory fined TK 14-lakh in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, May 13, 2019 (BSS) – Ten medicine shops and a food factory were
fined Taka 14-lakh here yesterday afternoon on charges of possessing and
selling of date-expired and sub-standard medicines and injections and
manufacturing of food items in unhygienic condition.
A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) led by Executive Magistrate Nizam
Uddin conducted a raid in different parts of the city.
The team found the shops including Royal Pharmacy, Jaman Pharmacy, Al Nur
Pharmacy and Old Rajshahi Pharmacy involved in possessing and selling of the
date-expired food supplements and medicines.
Subsequently, the mobile court fined the shop owners Tk eight lakh in
total and realized the money instantly.
In another drive, the mobile court has also fined Bishal Food Industries
Taka six lakh at BSCIC Industrial Estate on charge of producing and
processing food items in unhygienic condition yesterday.
The court also seized huge quantity of banned items during the two drives.
Magistrate Nizam Uddin said such drive against the violations of
consumers’ rights will be continued.