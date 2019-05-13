Medicine shops, food factory fined TK 14-lakh in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, May 13, 2019 (BSS) – Ten medicine shops and a food factory were

fined Taka 14-lakh here yesterday afternoon on charges of possessing and

selling of date-expired and sub-standard medicines and injections and

manufacturing of food items in unhygienic condition.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) led by Executive Magistrate Nizam

Uddin conducted a raid in different parts of the city.

The team found the shops including Royal Pharmacy, Jaman Pharmacy, Al Nur

Pharmacy and Old Rajshahi Pharmacy involved in possessing and selling of the

date-expired food supplements and medicines.

Subsequently, the mobile court fined the shop owners Tk eight lakh in

total and realized the money instantly.

In another drive, the mobile court has also fined Bishal Food Industries

Taka six lakh at BSCIC Industrial Estate on charge of producing and

processing food items in unhygienic condition yesterday.

The court also seized huge quantity of banned items during the two drives.

Magistrate Nizam Uddin said such drive against the violations of

consumers’ rights will be continued.