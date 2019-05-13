Rain likely at some places today: Met office

DHAKA, May 13, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

today predicted rain at some places over the country.

“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is

likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions

and at one or two places over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal and

Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places over the country”, said a

met office bulletin.

However, the mild heat wave which is currently sweeping over Khulna

division and the regions of Tangail, Rangamati, Noakhali, Rajshahi and Pabna

may abate at some places, it said.

The day and night temperature may fall over the country.

The highest temperature on Sunday was recorded 37.6 degrees Celsius in

Rajshahi and today’s minimum temperature 21.3 degrees Celsius in Sylhet.

The sun sets at 06:33pm today and rises at 05:17am tomorrow in the capital.