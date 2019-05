DHAKA, May 12, 2019 (BSS) – Police recovered three bodies of a family– a woman and her two children– as they were found dead at their house in city’s Uttarkhan area tonight.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately, police said.

Sub-inspector at the Uttarkhan Police Station Rahmatullah said they found the bodies at a house at Mynartek around 9:45pm.