Party command violators won’t get ticket in JS polls: Hanif

DHAKA, May 12, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League acting General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif today said the AL lawmakers who violated the party command in the local government polls will not get party tickets again in the next general election.

“The grassroots leaders and workers of Awami League always accept those who get party tickets in parliamentary elections. But the elected lawmakers sometime express displeasure if their loyal persons do not get nomination in local government polls. This should not be accepted anymore,” he said.

The AL acting general secretary was addressing an extended meeting of Jashore district unit of the party in Zila Parishad auditorium.

Presided over by District AL President Shahidul Islam Milon, the meeting was addressed by AL Presidium Member Pijush Kanti Bhattacharjee as the chief guest.

AL Organizing Secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, MP, Central Executive Committee Member SM Kamal Hossain, Advocates Amirul Islam and Parvin Zaman Kalpana also spoke as special guests in the meeting.

Hanif also announced that the Jashore District Awami League conference will be held on September 26 next, adding that before that, there will be held an another conference of ward, union, upazila unit aiming to organize the party from grassroots level.

District Awami League General Secretary and Sadar upazila chairman Shahin Chakladar, Lawmakers Swapan Bhattacharya, Afil Uddin, Md Nasir Uddin, Kazi Nabil Ahmed, Ranajit Kumar Roy and Ismat Ara addressed the meeting. District AL Publicity Secretary Mujib-ud-daulah Sardar Kanak conducted it.