CTTC submits charge-sheet in Xulhaz-Tonoy murder case

DHAKA, May 12, 2019 (BSS) – The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) today submitted a charge-sheet to the home ministry for its approval in a case filed over the killing of LGBT magazine editor Xulhaz Mannan and his friend Mahbub Rabbi Tonoy.

The investigation agency brought charge sheet against eight persons over the double murder, said DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media) Masudur Rahman.

The charge sheet will be submitted to the court following the approval of the home ministry, CTTC Chief Manirul Islam told newsmen.

Among the charge-sheeted, four arrestees were Ansar-Al-Islam media wing chief Mozammel Hussain alias Saimun, 25, coordinator Md Arafat Rahman, 24, intelligence wing chief Sheikh Abdullah, 27 and member Asadullah, 25.

Fugitive four others were Syed Mohammad Ziaul Haque alias Major Zia (sacked Amry major), 42, Akram Hossain, 30, Sabbirul Haque Chowdhury, 26 and Md Zunaid Ahmed alias Mawlana Zuned Ahmed alias Zunayed, 26.

Manirul said during the investigation, CTTC found involvement of 13 persons in the murder. It could not be possible to collect details of rest of five persons among the 13, and so, the police pressed the charges against eight persons, he added.

Supplementary charge sheet will be submitted if the rest of five could be arrested in future, he said.

The four arrestees have given confessional statement before the court.

On April 25 in 2016, Xulhaz, also a former official of USAID, was brutally hacked to death at his Dhanmondi residence along with his friend Tonoy.