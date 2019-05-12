Suspect accused killed in Ctg ‘gunfight’

CHATTOGRAM, May 12, 2019 (BSS) – The main suspected accused of a housewife murder here last night was killed five hours later today in a reported ‘gunfight’ with police at Bakalia in the port city.

The deceased was identified as Shah Alam, the prime accused in a case filed for killing housewife Bubli Akhter, 30, a resident of Bakalia’s Bojro Ghona area, said Shah Mohammad Abdur Rauf, additional deputy commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP).

Four police officials, including Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bakalia thana Nezam Uddin received bullet injuries during the gunfight.

A team of the Bakalia Thana Police conducted a drive at Bojro Ghona of Bolirhat area adjacent to the Karnaphuli River around 3.30 am to arrest Shah Alam.

Sensing the presence of police, Shah Alam and his cohorts opened fire on them, forcing them to retaliate, triggering a gunfight, the police official said.

After the gun battle, Alam was found dead on the spot. Later, the law

enforcers also arrested two more accused, who suffered minor injuries,

recovered a foreign-made pistol, three rounds of bullets from the spot.

Shah Md Abdur Rauf said Alam had been at loggerheads with Hasan, a local

youth, for long. On Saturday night, he went to Hasan’s relative house in

Bolirhat area around 10 pm for searching Hasan. As he was absent, Shah Alam

got furious and attempted to shoot Hasan’s cousin Bubli.

Critically wounded Bubli was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital

(CMCH) where duty doctors declared her dead, Abdur Rauf added.