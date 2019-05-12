Sundarganj upazila health complex gets ambulance, jeep from government

GAIBANDHA, MAY 12, 2019 (BSS) – Sundarganj upazila health complex got ambulance and jeep from the Ministry of Health to provide better services to the people.

On the occasion of handing over the ambulance and jeep a function was organized in the premises of the health complex today. Upazila health and family planning officer (UHFPO) Dr. Yakub Ali Morol was in the chair.

Local lawmaker Barrister Shamim Haider Patwary, UNO M. Soleman Ali and convener of Upazila Unit of Awami League TIM Mokbul Hossain Pramanik were present as special guests.

Lawmaker Barrister Shamim Haider Patwary pointed out the relentless efforts of the present government to build a healthy nation through ensuing health services for all.

He said a health database of the upazila would be prepared and an arrangement would be taken for caesarian operation at the upazila health complex.

The Sundarganj upazila would be turned into a model one in health services within three years, he expected.

Later, lawmaker Patwary handed over the keys of the ambulance and the jeep to the UHFPO Dr. Yakub Ali Morol.