Hollywood loves Georgia’s low taxes but fumes over strict abortion law

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Hollywood producers have flocked to

the southern US state of Georgia in recent years, lured by its low taxes and

affordable lifestyle.

But the Peach State has offended many in the industry by passing abortion

laws that are among the country’s strictest — and the backlash is growing.

A coterie of film stars led by actress-activist Alyssa Milano, including

Alec Baldwin, Don Cheadle, Ben Stiller, Mia Farrow and Amy Schumer, had

threatened in late March to refuse to work in Georgia if it adopted the new

abortion restrictions.

But the state’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp, signed the bill into law

on Tuesday.

Several independent film and television production companies have since

pledged to boycott the state unless the legislation — which bans abortion as

soon as a fetal heartbeat can be detected, generally in the sixth week of

pregnancy — is rescinded.

“I can’t ask any female member of any film production with which I am

involved to so marginalize themselves or compromise their inalienable

authority over their own bodies,” said David Simon, the creator of several

successful TV series including HBO’s “The Wire.”

“Killer Films will no longer consider Georgia as a viable shooting location

until this ridiculous law is overturned,” the company’s CEO Christine Vachon

wrote on Twitter.

Actor-producer Mark Duplass chimed in: “Don’t give your business to

Georgia.”

– ‘Tooth and nail’ –

Milano, the onetime star of “Charmed” and “Who’s the Boss?” — whose

profile has risen as the #MeToo movement has taken hold — said she would

honor her March pledge.

“I will fight tooth and nail to move ‘Insatiable’ to a state that will

protect our rights,” Milano told BuzzFeed News, referring to her current

series on Netflix.

“I will do everything in my power to get as many productions as possible,

including ‘Insatiable,’ to move out of this state.”

She said she was contractually required to complete another month of

filming in Georgia, but added that she would leave the show if production

were not shifted elsewhere for subsequent seasons.

– ‘Blood money’ –

Georgia offers filmmakers and production companies a number of enticements:

a far lower cost of living than in Los Angeles, a variety of landscapes and,

since 2008, tax credits of up to 30 percent.

Blockbuster movies like Marvel’s “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity

War” were filmed in the state; television series including “Stranger Things,”

“Ozark” and “The Walking Dead” have also been shot there.

Last year, more than 450 productions were set in Georgia, where they spent

the non-negligible sum of $2.7 billion.

But the new law could be a tipping point.

“I understand the tax breaks are terrific, the geography diverse, the cost

of living cheap… but by criminalizing abortion after six weeks, Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp just turned the millions you save, and the billions you

infuse into the state economy, into blood money,” Los Angeles Times critic

Mary McNamara wrote in a column.

“Blood from all the women and girls who will now have to resort to knitting

needles and kitchen table ‘doctors’ to terminate their pregnancies,” she went

on.

– Caution from major studios –

The Writers Guild of America, representing screenwriters, said the law

would make Georgia “an inhospitable place for people who work in the film and

television industry.”

But the major studios — with huge financial stakes at issue — have

remained largely quiet.

Chris Ortman, a spokesman for the Motion Picture Association of America —

which represents some of Hollywood’s biggest heavyweights: Paramount, Sony,

Universal, Disney, Warner Bros. and Netflix — said the group would continue

to “monitor developments.”

“It is important to remember that similar legislation has been attempted in

other states, and has either been enjoined by the courts or is currently

being challenged,” Ortman said.

“The outcome in Georgia will also be determined through the legal process.”

The film industry, he added, supports 92,000 jobs in Georgia.

McNamara doesn’t buy that wait-and-see approach.

“Hollywood needs to leave now,” she wrote.