Export earnings from handicrafts witness uptrend during July-April

DHAKA, May 11, 2019 (BSS) – The export earnings from handicrafts witnessed

uptrend during the July-April period of the current fiscal year totaling

$17.16 million which is 21.88 percent higher than the same period of the

previous fiscal year.

The 10-month export earnings from handicrafts were also 16.5 percent

higher than the strategic target of $14.73 million.

Industry insiders said there are huge potentials of handicrafts in the

country as skilled workforce is available here with low fund. For this, a

huge quantity of handicraft products are being exported abroad every year

after meeting the local demand and thus new entrepreneurs are being created

in the country.

According to the data of the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), the

export earnings from handicrafts during the July-April period of the last

fiscal year notched $14.08 million while the handicrafts export during the

last fiscal year totaled $16.69 million.

But, the 10-month export earnings in this fiscal year already totaled $

17.16 million which is a sign of higher growth rate in handicrafts, said

owners of the handicraft industries.

As per Bangladesh Handicrafts Manufacturers and Exporters Association,

this industry also has a domestic market size of Taka 7,000 crore having a

wide range of products like satranjis, baskets of various sizes, paposh,

candles, nakshikantha, birds cage, various items made from bamboo, boxes made

of leather and belts.

Talking to the BSS, Banglacraft President and also the managing director

of Nipun Crafts Limited Ashrafur Rahman said that the demand of handicrafts

has increased a lot over the years both at home and abroad.

“But, we’re yet to capitalize fully the immense potentials that the

handicrafts offer us because there is no central exposition center of such

products in the country to attract the foreign buyers,” he said suggesting

the government to take strong steps to resolve this problems.

Ashrafur said countries like China, Vietnam and Thailand are known

worldwide as the producers of handicraft products and now they are going for

hi-tech industries.

“As a result, Bangladesh has a good opportunity to strengthen its position

in the global market. Earlier, such buyers didn’t come to Bangladesh, but now

they are coming to Bangladesh.”

According to the data of Banglacraft, local handicraft products are

exported to some 50 countries where the North American, European and Middle

Eastern countries are the main markets of Bangladeshi handicraft products.