Gunmen storm luxury hotel in Pakistan port city of Gwadar: official

ISLAMABAD, May 11, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Gunmen have stormed a five-star hotel in the southwestern Pakistani port city of Gwadar, the centrepiece of a multi-billion dollar Chinese infrastructure project in the country, a provincial minister said Saturday.

“Up to four armed men entered the Pearl Continental hotel in Gwadar and opened fire,” provincial home minister Ziaullah Langu told AFP by telephone, adding that the “majority” of guests had been evacuated and security forces were engaging the militants.